A terminally ill cancer patient had a great marriage at the patient’s bedside after having only a few days to live.

On Friday, Maria May and her partner Philip celebrated a wedding at the Royal Derby hospital.

Community members gathered around the couple to organize their special day.

Originally from West London, Maria and Philip moved to Littleover, Derby, a few years ago.

Philip said that they had been engaged for almost 30 years but that they took care of their elderly parents.

He said, “All my friends joked that we had been together for so long, but I joked that you have to get to know someone.”

Philip said she was an “immaculate” and “glamorous” woman who “looked like a model”.

In June of last year, the devastating news that Maria, 56, had bladder cancer put the couple’s life on hold.

On the day of her diagnosis, Maria had to start a new apprenticeship in a pharmacy.

Her 59-year-old husband also refused a new job as a maintenance technician at Kingsway Hospital to care for her.

Philip said, “We were desperate, we had no money. We had to use universal credit.

“It was horrible because we had been working since we were children. It was terrible.”

After months of chemotherapy, Maria’s body did not respond well to treatment.

Last Tuesday, Philip received the dreaded hospital appeal form.

Her partner’s health had deteriorated after seven weeks of hospitalization.

“When they told me that, I was so heartbroken, I remember getting out of the phone, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Overcome with emotion and not knowing where to turn, Philippe did something he “never did” and called his parish church.

Philip said he “never thought” that he would call a vicar “just to talk to someone”.

He said, “Something just happened to me, I’m so sorry for her that I just talked to someone.”

After pouring her heart out to Rev. Alicia Dring, she offered to marry the couple herself at the hospital.

The wedding of Philip and Maria May at the Royal Derby Hospital

Through tears, Philip said when he told his partner that a priest would visit her “she asked me if she was going to die”.

After a conversation with the Reverend, Philip proposed and Maria said “yes”.

In less than a week, a wedding was organized with the help of the vicar, who donated an alliance.

Philip’s brother Gordon posted on Facebook and they were inundated with offers of help, ranging from photographers to makeup artists.

Gordon said, “People have given up their time for free to help. It’s amazing.

“There was a photographer, my brother had a haircut, people donated food and Phase 8 donated a wedding dress.”

On D-Day, Royal Derby staff decorated the service therapy room and looked after the couple’s family.

When the time came to finally marry the love of his life, Philip was amazed.

He added: “Maria was fantastic, she was in the therapy room chair with her dress on.

“As soon as I walked through the door, I couldn’t believe how different it looked.

“It was the Maria I knew, when I saw her, I was overwhelmed to see how beautiful she was.”

Derby couple had a beautiful hospital wedding

The couple signed the papers, cut the cake, and had a small family party. Their day was magical.

Philip said: “Maria loved prosecco, she had tears in her eyes. All the staff were in tears.”

Faced with the reality of what could happen to him now, Philip said he was “devastated”.

He said, “The doctor said the treatment was not working, they just kept her comfortable.

“When you start a new life and it happens, and you’re alone in the house, you feel like the whole world is falling for you.”

But, he said, the community support received by the couple has restored their faith in humanity.

Although “it’s not the marriage we thought we would have” after three decades, Philip said they “couldn’t thank people enough” for their support.

