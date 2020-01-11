advertisement

LEAH ASMELASH, CNN – “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” is a legendary song from the ninth album by The Beatles. And now part of it can be yours. The handwritten texts of the song are for sale. Asking price: $ 195,000.

The texts are scribbled on the back of a recording sheet of a studio, used to explain the time and costs of a recording session.

George Harrison’s handwriting book contains the text, in a blue pen at the top of the paper: “I look at you all seeing the love there asleep – While my guitar is crying softly.”

At the very bottom Harrison wrote: “While my guitar is crying softly while I’m sitting here and doing nothing but getting older, my guitar remains G W.”

The rest of the texts are written in the hand of Ringo Starr, complete with spelling errors. The text is accompanied by a letter in which Harrison and Starr’s handwriting is verified by Frank Caiazzo, the owner of Beatles Autographs, a company that sells memorabilia signed by the band.

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” was recorded and released in 1968 and appeared on the band’s untitled album that is commonly called “The White Album” because of the minimalist cover art.

Harrison wrote the song after his return from India. He said the song is based on the Eastern concept that “whatever happens is meant and there is no such thing as coincidence,” says The Beatles Anthology.

“I decided to write a song based on the first thing I saw when opening a book – because it would be a relative of that moment at the time,” Harrison wrote his autobiography in “I, Me, Mine” 1980. “I randomly picked up a book – opened it – saw” soft crying “, put the book down again and started the song.”

Guitarist Eric Clapton, a friend of Harrison, plays the lead guitarist on the song, a rare moment because the Beatles rarely had outdoor musicians on their records outside of orchestra musicians.

The Beatles had problems recording the album and Harrison brought Clapton in to ensure that his band members “all behaved their best,” according to “The Complete Beatles Recording Sessions: The Official Story of the Abbey Road Years 1962– 1970. “

