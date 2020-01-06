advertisement

An autopsy performed on a 9-month-old boy who did not respond at the weekend revealed that he was beaten to death. On Saturday evening, an emergency doctor was called to a residential building in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the south side of Chicago. According to ABC News’ Chicago broadcaster WLS-TV, they found an unresponsive child. The boy, 9-month-old Josue Juarez, was immediately taken to Holy Cross Hospital, but was pronounced dead by the police shortly after his arrival, indicating that the child had signs of severe and extensive trauma to his body. The medical staff then performed an autopsy, which revealed that the boy had died of blunt trauma to his head and showed signs of child abuse.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Juarez committed murder on Sunday.

“I am very sad today because I saw this baby earlier and saw the baby take it out yesterday,” said Mona Lisa Castaneda, a neighbor who lives in the same building that the child lived in. “I never expected that. It’s a shock to me. I am still in shock. I cry. I’m sad.”

Castaneda said the nine-month-old was born early and recently came home from the hospital.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services is currently investigating the case, but according to WLS-TV, they had previously had no contact with Juarez’s family.

Police are currently investigating the boy’s death. No one is currently in custody for his death.

Castaneda erected a small crucifix with the words “RIP Baby Boy” in front of the house where Juarez died in honor of the 9-year-old.

Castaneda said, “I feel the baby needs peace.”

