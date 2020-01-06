advertisement

Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Long announced Sunday he is retiring after seven NFL seasons, writing on Twitter that “he’s finally leaving and getting my body straight.”

Long thanked fans, coaches, general managers and team owner Virginia McCaskey, who turned 97 on Sunday, for his time with the Bears.

“I want you to know how lucky I am to have spent time in your city,” Long wrote in a tweet. “I became a man while playing in Beratikago. Thank you.”

advertisement

He added in another tweet, “Special thanks to (former general manager) Phil Emery, (former head coach) Marc Trestman and the rest of this staff for bringing me in. Thanks and happy birthday to the young lady named Virginia as well. (Current general manager) Ryan Pace, thank you for keeping me going. “

Long, 31, missed 34 games over the last four seasons due to injury, including his last 12 games this season with a hip problem. Prior to that, he had reached the Pro Bowl in all three of his NFL seasons while missing just one of 48 games.

A first-round pick (20th overall) by Oregon in 2013, Long has played in 77 games (76 starts) over seven seasons, all with the Bears. His father is Oakland Raiders Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, and his brother, defensive end Chris Long, has played 13 seasons with three teams, winning two Super Bowls.

– Starting the media level

advertisement