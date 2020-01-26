advertisement

Baylor Basketball had a tough task with a road trip to Florida this weekend. But like many of their previous opponents, the Gators got away with a defeat.

All Baylor basketball does is continue to win in an impressive way. Florida has the talent to beat everyone, especially in their home country, but this season remains a mystery. The bears, on the other hand, don’t, and after falling back early, they came back to crowd out the Gators’ lives, as they did to everyone else in their own way.

Somehow the bears came to Gainesville as outsiders. Sure, they were number one in the country and drove a winning streak of fifteen games. Certainly this year, apart from one opponent, they brought less than seventy points and four ranking teams to the lowest score of the season.

Still, they were a road dog for a team in Florida that people have a hard time believing in. It was Baylor, though that deserved that belief, and they proved that the naysayers were wrong again when the transfer group and three stars showed the chip. Your shoulder is more like an immovable granite rock with the 72-61 win.

Baylor actually had his eleven streaks in which he kept opponents below 42% when Florida shot 44.2%, slightly better than Baylor at 43.6%. The Gators also had fewer sales, more blocks, and steals, but still managed to stay in double digits for more than half of the game.

Baylor did this by limiting the Gators to 23.5% of three with only four counters while sinking nine threes. They beat Florida with a total of eleven points and five more offensive rebounds for the bears. Baylor went 15-16 on the free throw line and was led by Macio Teague and Devonte Bandoo, who had 16 points each.

The biggest impact of the game was the persistence of Baylor. They box and bounce, they smother man-to-man defense, and their grown-ups have little problem switching to smaller guards. They only make an average of eleven turnovers per game, they had twelve against Florida and they share the ball well with great guarding and ball handling.

The Baylor bears will not hit themselves and put you under pressure to take controversial shots. It’s up to another team to deal with the tight man-to-man defense, build baskets, compete on the boards, and try to score easy points in the transition.

Florida did nothing of it and paid the price for it. It will be interesting to see if other teams do better or are run over like the previous 16 opponents, as Baylor looks like a boulder that is gaining speed and will not stop on its own.

