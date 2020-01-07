advertisement

The 28-year-old Kantemir Balagov’s second film “Beanpole” is sick in the marrow. Russia’s nomination for the Best International Feature Film Academy Award for 2019 focuses on a sometimes toxic symbiosis of two women in Leningrad after World War II who were harmed by their experience on the battlefield and find out what else is left of a veteran’s hospital existence is – A rust-colored hut in the ruins of the city.

This slow-motion twist shows impressive premieres of two actors that Balagov tore out of the dark in a nationwide casting call. Viktoria Miroshnichenko plays the leggy, ghostly, morbid Iya, also known as Beanpole, who is plagued by a PTSD disease that causes sudden shortness of breath. Vasilisa Perelygina plays Masha, who tends to go on her own insane flights, and the two women are in a foil a deux that changes from tenderness to freaky, vampiric obsession.

Looking at the breakdown of women’s bodies and minds during the war, Balagov told IndieWire that “Beanpole” is “what happens to women when they go to war and are surrounded by death and become one” returning to peaceful life “and how they do it, how they fight. It’s about a biological change in their bodies and a psychological change in mindset.”

Casting director Vladimir Golov, with whom Balagov had worked on his debut “Closeness” in 2017, went looking for talent across Eastern Europe to find the two leads. Director Balagov conjured up her eerie chemistry by bringing her together as a roommate in a confined space during four months of production.

“We moved them to St. Petersburg and they lived in the same apartment so that they could feel close,” said Balagov. “If for some reason they annoyed each other, it would be an added crowning touch for their relationship on the set. They were afraid because it was their first film and they were afraid that they could not make it. and that’s a major source of bad mood. “

Lorber cinema

“Beanpole” has a tactile immediacy that feels almost invasive. It’s uncomfortable to see, and that’s exactly what it’s about. Balagov and his cameraman Kseniya Sereda keep his camera close to the faces of the actors. You can feel and swallow every breath and gasp for breath.

“I want the audience to feel close to the characters, so I like to hear how the characters swallow, how they make sounds out of their bodies, because those sounds convey the perception that you are right in front of them.” For Beanpole’s PTSD, where she gasps at critical moments in the film, Balagov said, “I want you to feel that she is trying to start from scratch. Like vinyl. Someone recently said to me, “She’s like a bird.” These noises reminded her of bird noises. It’s like she screwed up and has to restart. “

Although the film takes place in a very realistic version of Leningrad from 1945, which is permeated with rust and green, which suggests a mental putrefaction that infects the city itself, no communist symbols can be seen in the production design, a deliberate decision on the part of Balagov. “I wanted the story to feel timeless because for me cinema is a tool of immortality and [someone like Joseph Stalin] doesn’t deserve this immortality.”

“Beanpole” is currently playing the Palm Springs International Film Festival and will open in New York on January 29 and in Los Angeles on February 14.

