advertisement

Bradley Beal’s 0.2-second left tackle lifted the Washington Wizards to a 119-118 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Beal received entry passes from Troy Brown Jr. near the foul line with 1.8 seconds left and set off to settle. The Mavericks alley attempt on the buzzer failed.

Dorian Finney-Smith’s corner 3 gave the Mavericks a 117-112 lead with 1:48 left, but Ex Smith’s 3 made it 117-115, and Davis Bertans tied it with two free throws with 45.3 seconds to go. Playing.

advertisement

After Kristaps Porzingis’ shot was blocked by Washington’s Isaac Bonga, Beal lost and Tim Hardaway Jr. was penalized by Bonga with 1.8 seconds. He lost the first but did the second.

Beal had 29 points for Washington, ending a string of seven straight games with 30-plus points. Bertans added 20 points.

Seth Curry led the seven Mavericks in double figures with 20 points and Hardaway finished with 19.

Porzingis, who suffered a broken nose in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, played but was limited to 21 minutes due to foul trouble, and finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Mavericks’ Luke Doncic (right ankle) lost his fifth straight game and Washington was without Thomas Bryant (right foot pain).

Washington’s Shabazz Napier, in a trade with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, scored 14 points in his Wizards debut.

Dallas led by eight after Willie Cauley-Stein’s dunk with 5:16 left in the third quarter, but Napier’s 3-pointer at the buzzer drew Washington within 93-92 entering the fourth.

Curry’s three pointers put Dallas 109-107 at the 5:45 mark and Jalen Brunson’s formation extended the lead to 111-107.

Washington trailed seven points in the first quarter but tied the score at 33 on Rui Hachimura’s jumper with 10:28 left in the first.

Dallas bounced back with all five but settled for a 64-62 halftime lead.

– Starting the media level

advertisement