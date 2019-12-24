advertisement

Bradley Beal scored 30 points while a poor group of Washington Wizards nearly destroyed a 17-point advantage down and held on for a 121-115 victory over the host New York Knicks on Monday night.

The Wizards beat the Knicks for the 19th time in their past 22 meetings. Washington also snapped a three-game losing streak and only won for the fourth time in its last 16 games, with only nine players available before signing Gary Payton II on Monday. Injuries and a two-game suspension for Isaiah Thomas to go on the bench during the fourth quarter in Philadelphia to face a heckler on Saturday left the roster thin.

The Wizards also lacked rookie Rui Hachimura (groin injury), Davis Bertans (strained right quad) and Thomas Bryant (injured right foot), but provided Beal with enough help from a group of rarely used players.

Beal shot 13 of 38 from the field, setting a career-high for field goal attempts as the Wizards shot 47 percent and survived being dominated 16-5 in the 4:40 final.

Troy Brown Jr. added a career-high 26 after the Wizards overcome a deficit of 13 first quarter points. The former Smith contributed 17, Anzejs Pasecniks added 14 in his fourth career game while Payton completed the box score with 10 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists.

The Wizards held a 94-91 lead in the Browns’ turnover jumper entering fourth and looked to be getting their last win over the Knicks early in the fourth. They took a 107-97 lead on a 3-pointer from Payton with 8:04 left and held a 116-99 lead on two free throws by Brown with 4:40 remaining.

New York was attacked behind and was within 118-115 in Julius Randle’s placement with 48.1 seconds left and Washington was called for a timer violation in Washington’s next possession. After a timeout, Elfrid Payton missed a 3-goalie, Mitchell Robinson pulled out and the ball slipped out of his hands.

With 9.8 seconds left, Brown split a pair in line for the 119-115 lead. After New York called its final time, Damyean Dotson missed a 3-goal with 8.5 seconds left and Brown froze the game by hitting two free throws with 4.2 seconds left.

The Knicks lost their third straight game and fell to 3-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller. New York played without two starters while Marcus Morris (injured left Achilles) and Taj Gibson (illness) sat down.

Randle led the Knicks with a season-high 35 points. Dotson added 19 points and rookie RJ Barrett added 18 points while New York shot 47.3 percent.

