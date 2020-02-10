advertisement

Waves have swept away entire beaches in the north of Sydney and houses on the coast have removed their front gardens in scenes that are uncannily reminiscent of a wild storm that devastated the area in 2016.

The storms that hit much of Sydney over the weekend were particularly severe on Sydney’s northern beaches, where some suburbs were evacuated.

Pictures from Collaroy show that the beach was swallowed up by sea foam, which was blown up by strong winds and six-meter waves, and could get worse at high tide.

UNSW coastal researcher Mitchell Hartley has shared Collaroy videos and images, reporting that homes have been “spared” but “ready to go again next weekend for the predicted massive waves (plus) of already eroded beaches.”

He told that Sydney Morning Herald: “Basically, the next few hours will be critical.”

In June 2015, the worst storm Sydney had hit in 40 years washed away much of the coast at Collaroy, giving us the unforgettable picture of a woman’s front yard pool falling into the ocean.

But Collaroy isn’t the only suburb hit by the storm.

Near Queenscliff, the locals woke up this morning to find the beach was completely eroded by the rising sea.

In Narrabeen, where the locals said they saw a shark in the lagoon, residents were advised to leave the city as long as they could.

Whole streets were flooded and closed on Sunday evening, with the fear that a flood would push even more water into the houses and the risk of more rain is predicted today.

The Manly Daily SES has reportedly sent cellular messages to those in the flood zone, and it has been predicted that the northern beaches could be worse off after this year’s storm than in 2016.

A SES spokesman told the newspaper that evacuation orders have been issued for residents of more than 900 homes.

The dam levels in the Greater Sydney area increased more than 20 percent during heavy rain at the weekend, and enough water flowed into the Warragamba dam for 150,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Sydney, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains were drenched after it rained between 200 and 400 mm from Friday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m. Additional rain was expected on Monday and during the week.

The meteorology bureau announced on Sunday that there had been no such rainfall in the port city since the new millennium.

Water NSW data Monday morning showed that Sydney’s dam readings were 64.2 percent, up 22.3 percent in seven days.

Meanwhile, the Australian Insurance Council has announced another weather-related disaster, this time due to property damage caused by storms and floods on the east coast.

It is the sixth disaster in five months after a summer full of bushfires and storms.

Showers are expected to continue after the southeast of Queensland got drenched over the weekend.

A severe thunderstorm warning for the region has been canceled, but the weather agency says that falls of up to 30 mm are still forecast today.

Most of the beaches on the Gold Coast were closed to swimmers due to rough seas and large tides.

– W with AAP and Natalie Wolfe

