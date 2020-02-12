advertisement

The development campaign for breakout alternative artist Beabadoobee has not yet brought radio to the fore. However, some alternative and triple-A channels show interest in the artist’s “She Plays Bass”.

According to Mediabase, “She Plays Bass” has been broadcast on four alternative channels in the past seven days. The Music Choice channel led the way with 30 games, while SiriusXM’s Alt Nation contributed 27 spins. Kansas City 96.5 The Buzz and Palm Springs Alt 101.5 offered 17 and 8 turns, respectively.

Although Manchester doesn’t yet offer meaningful airplay, Vermont’s 102.7 WEQX has officially added the song to its playlist this week.

On the triple-a front, Minneapolis 89.3 The Current (14 rounds) and Nashville’s Lightning 100 (8 rounds) are among the most important supporters.

– Radio support is certainly welcome, but the great “She Plays Bass” has already sparked great interest on other fronts. The track has over 4 million views on Spotify and the official video has over 1 million YouTube views.

