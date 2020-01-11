advertisement

I just asked mine Pique Colleagues, if I am to write about my brand new gratitude journal in this area this week.

Her answer was enthusiastic and unanimous: “No.”

As in “No. Literally, nobody wants to read anything about hippie dippies, boring forays, where you take stock of the beauty of nature and try to develop a rather half-full posture.”

advertisement

Too bad Whistler – and Pique Reporter. I’m here, I’m happy (really try to try), and I want to be more grateful in 2020, damn it.

Unlike most people, I really like New Years Eve. I am beyond the age when the holiday means vomiting at 12:05 in a side street and strolling on icy paths in ten-centimeter heels. I rather like the part where you can look back over the past 12 months and think about the memorable things you did and the wonderful things that happened to you – and of course the not so great parts that you did see what you might learn or find grateful that you made it.

For the past three years, I’ve also started the New Year with a drop of cold water in a lake, which has been more entertaining and invigorating than you can imagine.

The one part that I don’t love is the New Year’s resolutions. I’m not against the idea of ​​starting the year with a number of promises to improve myself. It’s just that by February most people really and truly forgot whatever they wanted to fix.

Instead, for 2020 I’m trying to maintain a new habit and before bedtime write down a handful of experiences or moments that happened on that particular day that I’m grateful for.

At the time of writing this column, I’m two for two. On the list are things like an eagle that flew very close to me while running, and a new video of my niece in which she gets very upset about how she talks about “dog dead”.

OK Good. I also listed the huge bottle of Kombucha that I drank on New Year’s Day. (I’m not a hippie, I swear. I have Alberta blood in my veins, so I can never legally carry this title.)

I like the idea of ​​looking back at the diary on the threshold of 2021 and seeing all the beautiful parts of 2020 in one place – small fragments that tell the bigger story of a year.

But more importantly, there is real science that supports the idea that gratitude makes you happier. An article in Harvard Health Publishing– A Harvard Medical School publication entitled “In Praise of Gratitude” reports a study in which one group wrote down things they were grateful for during the week, another group wrote down their daily irritations, and a third group wrote about the Events of the week wrote with no emphasis on negative or positive events.

After 10 weeks, the researchers found that those who wrote thankfulness were more optimistic and actually felt better in their lives.

They even practiced more and had fewer visits to the doctor than the group that wrote about their irritations. Sure, this wasn’t the only conclusion or study on the subject, but it’s a compelling argument to be thankful for.

“Gratitude is a way for people to appreciate what they have instead of always looking for something new, hoping that it will make them happier or believe that they will not feel satisfied until all physical or material needs are fulfilled, “concludes the piece. “Gratitude helps people to focus on what they have, rather than what they lack. Even if it initially feels invented, this mental state becomes stronger through use and practice.”

I mean, talk to me in November, but to be honest, after three days, I’m already looking for things that I can be thankful for to file and write down.

This is no small feat for someone who tends to distort half-empty glass naturally.

In a world in which the United States is on the brink of war with Iran, Australia burns down and anti-Semitic attacks increase, which certainly means something to me.

,

advertisement