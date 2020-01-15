advertisement

Increasing admiration for communism among millennials is a concern because they don’t really understand what the ideology is or what it contains, says political scientist and author Mark Milke.

“Applicants confuse the welfare state (or previous forms of government) with socialism and communism,” Milke replied to questions from the Epoch Times, which he also published on his website.

advertisement

Milke referred to the annual poll conducted by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC) in 2019, which showed that 70 percent of millennials in the United States said they were “most likely” to vote for a socialist candidate – a number , which has doubled since 2018.

The survey also found that only 57 percent of millennials believe that the American declaration of independence “guarantees freedom and equality better” than Marx’s “Communist Manifesto” compared to 94 percent of the Silent Generation – the generation that precedes the Baby Boomer generation , In addition, it has been shown that 36 percent of millennials now view communism positively, an increase compared to 2018, while capitalism’s positive opinions recorded a “steep decline” between 2018 and 2019.

“If we don’t educate our youngest generations about the historical truth of 100 million victims murdered by communist regimes over the past century, we shouldn’t be surprised at their willingness to accept Marxist ideas,” said Marion, executive director of VOC Smith in her Assessment of the survey. “We need to redouble our efforts to educate America’s youth about the history of the communist regimes and the dangers of today’s socialism.”

Although the survey was conducted in the United States, the results are somewhat similar to Canada. In August 2019, Forum Research conducted a poll among 1,733 Canadian voters that yielded similar results. Fifty-eight percent said they had a positive opinion of socialism, 18 percent or one in five who had a “very positive opinion”.

Milke, whose grandmother had escaped Soviet Ukraine before the 1930s and whose grandfather left Poland for Canada in 1929, believes that those who are interested in such ideologies base their opinion on false assumptions. One he has heard a lot is that increasing public funding for streets or public libraries that can be used free of charge is a socialist idea.

“Building more paved roads or a tax library is not socialism or communism. It’s just a continuation of the way people have paid collectively for some government-supplied goods since Sumer (a reference to the first tax imposed on the people of Iraq today to help the Romans do it for to pay their defense), ”he said.

“Socialism and communism are correctly understood claims and arguments that the government should have the dominant heights of the economy – the mines, farms, factories, railways, airlines and also excessive control of other economic activities. Marxist theory states that this is both efficient (without profit) and fair. “

In practice, however, this approach becomes “tyrannical” without exception due to the concentrated power that is required.

“If governments that already have a monopoly on violence and the necessary institutions add economic power as a further control pillar, civil society and the individual will be excluded from any practical role.”

Milke also questions the idea of ​​”democratic socialism” in order to rehabilitate Marxism, since the examples cited by many like Sweden are not “entirely socialist” and are based on markets, some state-owned companies and a strong welfare state.

“If they were completely socialist, the Swedish state would own all the big Soviet-style companies in 1950, but Sweden doesn’t.” It is a combination of capitalism, socialism and a larger welfare state than the United States, for example. “

Using former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez as an example, Milke explains that even if you come to power with legitimate democratic means, you can easily corrupt a once free society by taking too much control over the economy and other institutions.

“(Chavez) has given the state more and more power, partly through further nationalization,” he said. “This led to a further erosion of free enterprise, which also restricted other freedoms because more and more power was concentrated on politics.”

Although many regard socialism and communism as separate, according to Marxist-Leninist theory socialism is only the preliminary stage of communism.

The Epoch Times special series “How the specter of communism rules our world” states that communist regimes compel the population to obey by “openly and deliberately” killing their victims.

“In just a century, since the rise of the first communist regime in Russia, the evil specter of communism murdered more people in the nations it ruled than the total casualties of both world wars,” the series says.

According to the “Black Book of Communism”, communist regimes were responsible for nearly 100 million deaths.

,

advertisement