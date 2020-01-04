advertisement

Shakira is one of the singers that fans love the most. The focus of the cameras is on whether they see what they are doing or criticize.

She recently uncovered a new photo of the singer. It is a picture in which the famous appears in a bathroom.

In the pictures you can see that the Barranquilla is wearing a red bikini. The photo bears nothing of Photoshop, as fans have pointed out.

In addition to her look, the famous woman wears a pareo in the color of a bikini. With this she manages to cover her body a little, but it is not enough not to refrain from showing her figure.

Reactions in social networks to the photo

Some of her fans pointed out that the singer in this picture is not in the best shape. Those who saw her believed that her body could look firmer. There are those who have even compared it to Jennifer Lopez. It should be remembered that JLo showed a body with a spectacular figure.

Other comments have shown that the singer looks great. That the singer can be spectacular with everything and her pregnancies. In addition, her talent, fame and demeanor is one of the things that applaud the most.

