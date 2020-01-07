advertisement

The expulsion of Coastguard employees from Wetsuwet territory went peacefully, the hereditary chiefs said at a news conference in Smithers Tuesday morning.

After a B.C. Supreme Court ruling Dec. 31 to extend an interim December 2018 ruling allowing the pipeline to enter a job near Houston, bosses decided to practice Wet’suweten law and told remaining workers on the site to leave on January 4th.

The company agreed and said when they returned Jan. 5 they found fallen trees on Morice West Forest Service Road.

The press conference comes exactly one year after the arrest of 14 protesters when the RCMP moved to enforce the order and remove a Unist’ot checkpoint on the street.

Wet’suwet are calling for a week of international solidarity from “Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities that support Indigenous sovereignty and recognize the urgency of stopping the extraction projects that threaten the lives of future generations.

“I don’t believe that a truly democratic country would allow that to happen … businesses don’t run a country … they have to listen to people,” Chief Na’Mox said.

“We want there to be more communication and more clarity from the RCMP.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Coastal Gaslink said the company is resuming work this week along the 670-mile pipeline route, but will immediately return to work on the Houston site and has requested a meeting with Chief Na’Mox (John Ridsdale).

“We believe dialogue is preferable to confrontation and will delay re-mobilization near the 9A Workforce Accommodation site while engagement and a negotiated resolution remain possible.

“Based on Chief Na’Mox’s public comments, we anticipate a positive response to our meeting request and hope that a meeting can be deployed soon to resolve the issues at hand.”

