The BCCI is ready to appoint former Indian players Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which will select selection commissions for the next four-year cycle from 2020.

The third member of the jury is probably Mumbai-based international Ms. Sulakshana Naik, who has completed two tests and 46 ODIs for the country.

“Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir should all be CAC members,” said a senior BCCI PTI official on condition of anonymity.

Lal, the hero of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 1983, will lead the committee and Gambhir, the hero of the 2011 World Cup, will stand by him along with the third member.

The committee is likely to meet only once, as only two changes are required in the Senior Selection Panel.

The committee must replace the outgoing chairman M.S.K. Find. Prasad (south) and Gagan Khoda (central).

Sarandeep Singh (north), Devang GaNdhi (east) and Jatin Paranjpe (west) each have one year in their four years.

There will also be changes in the junior selection.

