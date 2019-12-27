advertisement

The province will activate a second speed camera in Surrey in 2020.

Before our era, 15 cross-speed cameras have now been deployed, with one operating on 152 Boulevard Street and King George since July, to produce quick tickets as well as red light violations.

If a vehicle was caught speeding through a green, yellow or red light, the registered owner of the vehicle would be marked.

The other 20 cameras in the countries with major collisions will be activated for acceleration by the spring of 2020.

Five more locations, with one in Surrey, are scheduled to go live for speed enforcement on January 6, the public safety ministry told Black Press Media.

The newest Surrey speed camera will be on 96th Avenue at 132nd Street.

The other four locations will be in Vancouver.

There are a total of 140 Separation Security Cameras (ISCs) operating around B.C., most are still set to operate only for red light violations. They issued 23,883 tickets in the same three-month period.

Thirty-five were initially selected for speed cameras because they were identified as having “the greatest potential for further security benefits through automated speed enforcement”.

The ministry has released its first statistics on speed cameras that were initially activated. It shows that from July to September, five cameras issued 2,370 speeding tickets, with the highest recorded speed being 174 km / h in an 80 km / h zone. More data will be posted in early 2020.

The program started last summer, mainly in Metro Vancouver, but 24-hour speed-activated cameras are now operational and in Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Surrey, Pitt Meadows, Victoria, Duncan, Courtenay and Nanaimo.

In May, the provincial government announced that 35 security intersection cameras would “be tweaked to slow down the worst paths”.

The eight Surrey / North Delta intersections are:

• 128th Street to 88th Street

• Route 152 on West Avenue

• Route 152 on King George Boulevard

• 64th Avenue at 152nd Street

• Avenue 96 at 132nd Street

• King George Boulevard at 104 Avenue

• King George Boulevard on West Avenue

• Nordel Street on West Avenue

