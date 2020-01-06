advertisement

B.C. the government and municipalities of the lower continent have completed a speed permit system to allow large cargoes and trucks with up to 13 axes to transport components of mass equipment to the Alberta border via Highway 16.

The “superload” route connects to Alberta’s high-load corridor, a network of well-designed roads designed to carry training equipment, tanks and other heavy industrial loads that cannot be subdivided into smaller segments. In B.C. On the other hand, the new “project cargo corridor” permit eliminates a wait of up to 12 days that was required to evaluate each large cargo and route to see if damage without road damage can be allowed.

“This is expected to save the truck industry time and increase confidence for carriers and carriers in order to attract more specialized products through B.C. ports,” the transport ministry said in a statement Monday.

The new permit system allows trucks with between eight and 13 axles, gross vehicle weight up to 125,000 kg, width up to five meters and height up to 4.88 meters to make the journey.

The new permits allow travel by heavy freight between the two ports, Fraser Surrey Docks and Lynnterm East Gate in North Vancouver, and the highway system through the Fraser Valley to Alberta.

The ministry has signed information exchange agreements with municipalities along the corridor, North Vancouver, Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford.

The change takes effect as work begins on the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning project that runs from Edmonton to Burnaby.

Before our wind previously approved the use of oversized 13-axle trucks to transport logs to Highway 16 northwest of B.C. Canfor began using nine-axle trailers, built at Freflyt in Vanderhoof, to make timber transportation more efficient.

Huge loads also helped the industry deal with the shortage of truck drivers, as well as reduced fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions.

The log trailer and a 10-axle chip trailer were developed with the help of FPInnovations, a private nonprofit research and development organization specializing in wood products.

