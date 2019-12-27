advertisement

A man and his dog were rescued after their boat sank near the west side of the Tillicum Bridge. (Google Maps)

Both were safely rescued from the Gorge Water shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday

Saanich and Victoria police departments joined forces in the early hours of December 27 after reports came in about a sinking boat on the west side of the Tillicum Bridge.

Officers from both jurisdictions responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. and saw the boat overwhelmed and the man and his dog climbing to the side.

Police threw a line at the man as the current pushed the boat closer to a nearby staircase. The man was told to try swimming in the stairs and the officers helped him by pulling him to shore.

A VicPD K9 officer then went up the stairs to meet the man and protected him with his body so that the boat would not hit the man as he exited the water.

After the man was out of the water, officers warmed him up with their coats as they waited for an ambulance to arrive. The man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Saanich’s officers were also able to safely rescue the human dog.

The boat in which the man and his dog were living disappeared and no police officer was given any updates on her status.

