Rumors of the possibility of the first early 21st century election in British Columbia have been rife in the past few weeks.

The resignation of Andrew Weaver, leader of the Greens in British Columbia, led to a race for his full-time successor. There is no certainty that anyone who becomes a leader will continue the trust and supply agreement that enabled BC New Democratic Party (NDP) leader John Horgan to become prime minister in 2017.

With the exception of the 2001 mammoth mandate for the British Columbia Liberals led by Gordon Campbell, recent elections in British Columbia have been remarkably scarce compared to elections in other Canadian provinces. In the democratic processes of 2005, 2009 and 2013, the Liberals in British Columbia hovered around the 45% mark, while the NDP in British Columbia was at or near the 40% mark.

In 2017, the resurgence of the British Columbia Greens caused the two major provincial parties to draw. Horgan eventually formed the government and will face two completely different leaders in the next election.

The Research Co. determined the current impressions of four political parties in the province. It is too early to examine exactly how British Colombians would actually vote, especially with reservations about who will lead the BC Green Party, how many candidates the BC Conservative Party would put up, and how many incumbent MLAs before the next vote in would retire.

At this point, the British Columbia NDP would be campaigning with the largest “voter pool” in the province, as three in five British Colombians (60%) recognize that they “definitely” or “likely” would consider voting their candidates in their constituency.

The British Columbia Liberals are a few points behind. 56% of British Colombians say they will vote for this party in the next election. The “voter pool” is smaller for the BC Conservative Party (46%) and the BC Green Party (45%).

The regional divisions help tell the story of how the parties connect with potential voters. According to the current election analysis, the BC NDP in Metro Vancouver is significantly ahead of the BC Liberals (62% to 53%). The BC Liberals have the upper hand over the BC NDP in southern BC. (61% to 50%) where the official opposition holds 14 out of 16 seats.

In Vancouver Island, a three-way race can cause problems for the incumbent BC NDP. As of now, 53% of Vancouver Islanders said they would consider voting for the BC Green Party, followed by the BC NDP and the BC Liberals (51% each). The Greens don’t fare as well in other regions, with only two out of five voters in the south of BC. and northern BC say they would consider supporting a BC Green candidate.

In 2017, the BC Conservatives ran in only 10 of the province’s 87 ridings. At the moment, almost half of the prospective voters are in Metro Vancouver (47%) and in southern British Columbia. (46%) are willing to take a second look at the party when a candidate appears on their ballot.

It is important to remember that the last two experiments, in which an incumbent provincial government in Canada made an early election, ended up with very different results.

In 2019, Prime Minister of Manitoba, Brian Pallister, called for an early vote and ultimately received greater support from the legislature, although his numbers for approval and as “best prime minister” among competing leaders were not particularly noticeable.

In 2015, Prime Minister of Alberta Jim Prentice promoted members of the Wild Rose Party to the Progressive Conservative banner and scheduled an election at a time when 30% of Albertans didn’t know who Rachel Notley was. Weeks later, she became prime minister of the provincial new democrats.

Aside from the usual considerations of economic growth and employment rates, two issues will play a key role in signaling the incumbent government’s intention to seek a new mandate from the British Colombians.

The first is housing, which remains critical in Metro Vancouver. Support for housing taxes by the provincial government is high, according to a survey conducted by Research Co. in December. The government must show momentum in this act to maintain voter support.

The second problem is the ongoing investigation into money laundering. An analysis of the former British Columbian Liberal government’s decisions regarding these acts could provide the type of press and social media chatter that current chairman Andrew Wilkinson would prefer to avoid.

The Commission’s results, even if partial and incomplete, could make it politically advantageous for the BC’s NDP to hold a new election. •

The results are based on an online study conducted between January 21 and 24, 2020, among 800 adults in British Columbia. The data were statistically weighted according to Canadian age, gender and region census data in Canada. The margin of error that measures the variability of the sample is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times the 20.

