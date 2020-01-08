advertisement

Nanaimo courtroom, where a B.C. The Supreme Court case was held this fall about indigenous cheating in a public school classroom. (News bulletin file photo)

Before our era mother who claimed indigenous fumigation ceremony violated religious freedom issues loses case

BC Judge Issues Ruling in Port Alberni School District Case

Before our era a Supreme Court judge ruled against a mother on Vancouver Island who claimed her daughter’s religious rights had been violated when an indigenous smudging ceremony took place in the elementary school classroom.

Candice Servatius, an evangelical Christian from Port Alberni, had filed a petition with the Supreme Court of B.C. v. Alberni School District 70, arguing that the daughter’s rights to religious freedom were violated when she attended a Nuu-chah-nulth fraud ceremony at John Howitt Elementary School in September 2015. Servatius’ petition also sought a ban on court-ordered for practice culture in schools beyond BC

A week-long hearing took place in a Nanaimo courtroom late last year.

In his ruling issued Wednesday, Justice Douglas Thompson dismissed the case, explaining that Servatius “failed to establish” that the smoking ceremony violated her or her children’s ability to act in accordance with their religious beliefs. “

