VANCOUVER – Most British Columbia hydroelectric customers left in the dark after a round of snowstorms are likely to see power reset by the end of the day, the province’s hydropower supplier said Saturday.

BC Hydro issued a statement saying it “continues to make progress” in restoring energy to customers in the province’s southern interior.

The Crown Corporation said it is still working to restore electricity after a New Year’s snowstorm caused widespread power outages. Of the 160,000 customers initially affected, BC Hydro said nearly 1,100 were still without power on Saturday afternoon.

Those in the dark are mostly located in rural areas near Salmon Arm, Vernon and Nakusp, BC Hydro said.

The additional snowfall Friday night caused more damage and caused new outages for customers in the region, the service said, adding more than 60 crews working on repairs.

Customers in the communities of Sorrento, south of Sicamo, Salmon Arm, Lardeau Valley and New Denver, should reclaim power by Saturday evening, according to corporate estimates.

Those at Johnsons Landing are estimated to see power restored inside Sunday evening, while those at North Shore / Scotch Creek / Anglemont may have to wait until Monday.

“Due to poor road conditions and extensive repair work remaining in difficult access areas, customers in the hardest hit communities have been advised to be prepared to be potentially powerless over the weekend,” BC Hydro said.

BC Hydro said about 3,550 customers in total are without power, adding the figure reflects both those recovering from the New Year storm as well as those hit by subsequent snowfall and other outages.

Part of the province remained under a snow warning Saturday after winter storms, snowfall, wind and rain tips for large parts of the province the day before.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 4, 2020.

