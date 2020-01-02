(Black Press Files)
B.C. The South Coast has to prepare for the power outage before the storm: BC Hydro
Heavy rain and wind are expected to hit the region
People living on the path of a rain and snowstorm that is forecast to hit the southern coast should be prepared for a power outage, according to BC Hydro.
A storm is expected to hit Vancouver Island and Mainland on Thursday afternoon and throughout Friday, Environment Canada said. The storm is projected to bring up to 90 millimeters of rain with it to the mainland, and up to 150 millimeters per part of Vancouver Island. The region also expects strong southeast winds.
In a post on social media Thursday morning, the company said they are “preparing for possible damage” and urged residents to do the same.
BC Hydro said people should make a list of local emergency contact numbers, get protective shields to protect sensitive electronics, and prepare an emergency kit containing:
-
flashlights
-
Extra batteries
-
First aid kit
-
Bottled water
-
Supplies for people with special needs
-
Copy your standby plan
-
Fixed battery or clock and radio
-
Corded phone
-
Non-perishable foods ready to be eaten
-
Warm clothing and blankets
