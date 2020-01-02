advertisement

B.C. The South Coast has to prepare for the power outage before the storm: BC Hydro

Heavy rain and wind are expected to hit the region

People living on the path of a rain and snowstorm that is forecast to hit the southern coast should be prepared for a power outage, according to BC Hydro.

A storm is expected to hit Vancouver Island and Mainland on Thursday afternoon and throughout Friday, Environment Canada said. The storm is projected to bring up to 90 millimeters of rain with it to the mainland, and up to 150 millimeters per part of Vancouver Island. The region also expects strong southeast winds.

In a post on social media Thursday morning, the company said they are “preparing for possible damage” and urged residents to do the same.

BC Hydro said people should make a list of local emergency contact numbers, get protective shields to protect sensitive electronics, and prepare an emergency kit containing:

flashlights

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Bottled water

Supplies for people with special needs

Copy your standby plan

Fixed battery or clock and radio

Corded phone

Non-perishable foods ready to be eaten

Warm clothing and blankets

