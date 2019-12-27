advertisement

A Mowi Canada West fish farm outside B.C. coast. (Mowi Canada West)

Before our era the fish farm operator says most of the salmon saved can be eaten

Mowi Canada West fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, set fire December 20

advertisement

Owners of a Canadian facility where thousands of Atlantic salmon escaped after a fire said predators likely ate most of the fish.

Mowi Canada West downplayed threats to wild salmon stocks due to the number of sea lions feeding on 21,000 non-native salmon held in pens there, CoastAlaska reported on Thursday.

The Mowi Canada West fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, was set on fire Dec. 20.

“Judging by the number of sea lions that gather near the farm involved, it is likely that many have already been eaten by predators,” the company said in a statement. “That said, we take our responsibility to prevent any impact seriously, and will take any reasonable action to do so.”

READ ALSO: Non-native salmon escape in B.C. the coast puts the farm phase plan in the spotlight

Stan Proboszcz of the Vancouver-based environmental group Watershed Watch Salmon Society said the escape and a recent mass outage nearby highlight the dangers of raising salmon in sea-based pens.

“Cultivated fish can have parasites and viruses that can spread to wild fish,” Proboszcz said. “So this is one of the great dangers we see with an escape like this.”

Fish farming is illegal in Alaska.

In 2017, hundreds of thousands of Atlantic salmon were rescued from a fish farm in Puget Sound. The following year, the state of Washington passed a law ordering the state’s salmon farms to be closed by 2022.

Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement