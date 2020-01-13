advertisement

Wet’suwet’s successor chiefs have allowed the temporary access of the GasLink Coast to the company’s workplace near Houston, B.C., to do maintenance.

“The CGL has been given 6-8 hours access to a work crew to winterize their personnel accommodation and equipment at Site 9A, as no personnel will remain on site during the next cold snap,” reads a notice for the press.

“One-time access will be allowed to avoid damage to the CGL’s assets and the surrounding environment. The CGL has confirmed in writing that they will leave the Dark House territory after wintering Site 9A.”

The company is building a pipeline from northeast B.C. at Canada’s LNG export terminal in Kitimat and has signed agreements with all 20 First Nation councils along the planned 670km route, but heirs say the project does not approve.

A spokesman for the company said they are grateful for the approach.

“Our focus remains on finding a peaceful and mutually acceptable solution. Site 9A remains uncompromising and we are working in collaboration with Unist’ot’en ​​(Dark House) to access the site to perform maintenance on it. prevent injuries while remaining uncollected.

The chiefs said the deal is not a softening of their position.

“This limited approach was offered in good faith as a demonstration of wiggus or respect by us as Dinïe ‘and Ts’akë ze” in our dealings with CGL, despite the lack of consent for CGL property and pre-construction activities in the immature our territory, ”reads a statement.

“This agreement in no way constitutes consultation. We stand firm in our position that no pipeline will be built on the territory of immature Wetsuwet.”

– with a file from The Canadian Press

