Ferries between Vancouver Island and the mainland are filling up as passengers travel on the weekend after Christmas.

The noon sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is 100 percent complete by 1 p.m. cruise 97 percent complete and 2 p.m. nearly 70 percent complete.

Head to Victoria, the noon sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is 100 percent full. 1 p.m. the cruise is 60 percent complete and 2 p.m. it’s almost half full.

The 10:15 cruise from Tsawwassen to Duke Point in Nanaimo was canceled and the 12:45 p.m. the cruise is 100 percent complete. The next cruise, at 3:15 p.m., is 60 percent complete and 5:45 p.m. navigation is 40 percent complete.

From Duke Point to Tsawwassen, the cruise at 10:15 a.m. left cruise to 100 percent full and 12:45 p.m. navigation has been canceled. E 3:15 p.m. cruise is 65 percent complete and 5:45 p.m. cruise is full 75 percent.

BC Ferries said it canceled at 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. cruises to the Queen of Alberni due to a mechanical difficulty with the ship’s main fuel pump. Reserved customers will be advised of cancellation and will be accommodated at a later cruise where possible. Reservations that are canceled will have a full refund.

Customers will be charged on a standby basis upon arrival at the terminal after customers with reservations for the scheduled cruise.

From Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay, the sailing noon is almost filled by 1 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. cruises more than 50 percent complete.

BC Ferries added 171 cruises to its regular holiday schedule.

