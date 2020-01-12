advertisement

BC Ferries has canceled multiple Sunday morning cruises due to adverse weather with more updates to “come right away” according to a tweet. BC Ferries had earlier warned passengers of a “high probability” that the weather forecast to hit Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver today would affect service.

#BCFHeadsUp #SwartzBay – #Tsawwassen, #Tsawwassen – #DukePoint, #HorseshoeBay – #DepartureBay Many cruises today have been canceled due to adverse weather. More updates to come immediately. ^ lm

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

11 a.m., 12, 3 and 4 p.m. cruises leaving Swartz Bay have been canceled. Also, 1, 2, 5 and 6 p.m. ferries leaving Tsawwassen have been canceled.

Tsawwassen – Duke Point (Nanaimo)

10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:15, and 5:45 p.m. cruises leaving Tsawwassen have been canceled. Also, 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:15, and 5:45 p.m. ferries departing from Duke Point have been canceled.

Nanaimo Bay – Horses Bay

10:40 a.m., 1, 3:20 and 5:55 p.m. cruising departing from Bay of Departure have been canceled. Also, 10:40 a.m., 1, 3:45 and 6:35 p.m. the ferries leaving Horseshow Bay have been canceled.

#BCFHeadsUp Wind warnings are in effect and travel on many of our roads can be affected. Please keep an eye on our Travel Advisor here for the most up-to-date information: https://t.co/n7I1gEQacz ^ lm

“Wind warnings are in effect and travel on many of our roads can be affected,” BC Ferries said in an early tweet Sunday morning.

BC Ferries issued the warning after Saturday facilities in Canada have issued various weather warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the island of Southern Bay.

Soon, they include a snowfall warning for some boroughs in Metro Vancouver for Sunday.

“Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster will see wet snow mixed with rain,” it read. “The type of rainfall will depend on the proximity to the water, elevation, intensity and direction of the wind. As a result, lower accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are predicted for these cities. “

Travelers between Metro Vancouver and Victoria Greater also experienced cancellations yesterday due to adverse weather.

BC Ferries has canceled multiple cruises following a warning to travelers about a “high probability” that the weather forecast to hit Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver today will affect service. (Wolf Depner / News Staff)

