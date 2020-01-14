advertisement

Believe it or not, Sunday was not the worst day for cancellations on the busiest BC Ferries route between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

With the exception of 7am and 9am cruises off Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, BC Ferries canceled all other cruises, totaling 16, on Sunday due to adverse weather – though not a record.

“The number of daily cruises varies from day to week and year to year, but in the past, we have had 20 weather-related sailing cancellations between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay,” said Chelsea Carlson, communications manager, with BC Ferries .

Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay Road is the busiest BC Ferries route. In 2018, 3.18 million passengers traveled from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, while 3.22 million traveled across.

Overall, BC Ferries canceled 163 multiple cruises this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Carlson said. This figure adds to more than half of the 237 weather-related cruise cancellations on all routes.

Looking at the big picture, BC Ferries canceled 498 weather-based cruises in fiscal year 2018 and 604 weather-related cruises in fiscal year 2019. “The average number of weather-related cancellations per year is 425 cruises all roads, ”she said.

In other words, two weeks into 2020, the number of cancellations so far has already reached half the average cancellation route per year, with more bad weather on the horizon.

It is not clear how many people affected the cancellations. “There were thousands of customers with reservations affected by cancellations on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Carson said. “We do not have an exact number because some clients do not make reservations and some may have opted not to travel.”

Equally uncertain is the economic impact of cancellations on both BC vessels and the economy at large.

“We are unable to evaluate this as we do not know how many clients heard about the cancellations and decided not to travel with us,” she said.

So what lessons did you learn from this past weekend for the rest of the month?

“We continue to work with Environment Canada and receive the latest forecast so we can help inform our customers if we expect any further cancellations,” Carson said.

