advertisement

A family of three and a college student have been confirmed as four victims by B.C. killed in a plane crash in Iran on Wednesday.

The Citizens Association of Iranian Canadians in Vancouver has confirmed that Ardalan Evnoddin-Hamidi, his wife Niloofar Razzaghi, and his teenage son, Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi, were among 176 deaths.

advertisement

“He was one of the best and most worthy people, citizens and friends I have known for years,” association president Kei Esmaeilpour said in a statement. “They were a respectable, active, respected and proud family of Iranian society.”

Ebnoddin-Hamidi was a construction engineer in Metro Vancouver. Razzaghi was working to become a school teacher.

Delaram Dadashnejad, believed to be a student of Langara College in his 20s, is also being named on social media as one of the victims.

READ MORE: Ukrainian airline crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

Dozens of Canadians – some believed to be college students – were among the 176 people killed when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed minutes after departing from Tehran’s main airport, Iranian and Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Boeing 737-800 International Airport was on its way to Kyiv when it landed on a field, killing everyone on board. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the plane was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

Ukrainian authorities initially said it seemed the mechanical failure was to blame, but later withdrew it, saying nothing had been ruled out.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that he had had contacts with the Ukrainian government.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement