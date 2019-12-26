advertisement

Before our era the college of chiropractors warns against cheating pregnant women

College of Chiropractors of B.C. makes changes to his professional behavior manual and efficiency claims

The regulatory body for chiropractors in British Columbia is slamming any member who makes misleading claims about chiropractic care in connection with childbirth.

College of Chiropractors of B.C. posted changes to its professional behavior manual and efficiency claims policy on Tuesday, saying it worries that some of the chiropractors suggest their care has the ability to promote easier childbirth.

The college notes allegations, which include the ability to turn a toddler into a belly, are not well supported by the evidence and are therefore misleading to the public.

In particular, the changes provide a clear definition for the Webster technique, a treatment in the pelvic area that is often promoted as a result of facilitating childbirth.

The college says that chiropractors should not imply that the technique has the ability to affect fetal positioning, and the use of terms such as drinking, fetal positioning, intrauterine and intrauterine restriction are not allowed.

He also says that chiropractors should not represent to patients that chiropractic care has any beneficial effect on hormone function or postnatal depression.

The college says it will investigate any marketing statements or materials, such as websites and social media accounts, found to be in violation of its policies after January 30, 2020.

Canada Press

