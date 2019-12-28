advertisement

A B.C. The Court of Appeals panel has certified a class action lawsuit against the University of Victoria for a pay freeze that employees say the institution was not legally authorized to do.

The three-member panel overturned a lower court ruling dismissing a request to certify as a class action by Susan Service, which is part of a group of non-union workers classified as “employees excluded from administration “.

The service alleges that the university falsely forced a pay freeze on these employees in breach of their contract after B.C. The Ministry of Finance announced in 2012 that public sector management salaries would be raised.

She alleges that the university failed to provide as many as 134 members with the annual salary increases they met, which adversely affected their pensions, between 2013 and 2016.

Writing for the panel, Justice Susan Griffin allowed the appeal and upheld the class proceeding, saying the contract is a common issue among employees, though no court has made a ruling on the main claims in the case.

The court heard that the university claimed it was following the government’s direction, that it had the right to change the terms and conditions of the contract, and that those employees accepted the change.

