advertisement

Indigenous executives from B.C. and Alberta who oppose the Teck Front Mine say its impact will be felt by First Nations beyond the site of the massive oil project.

Members of Indigenous Climate Action, Tiny House Warriors and Union of B.C. Indian chiefs were among those gathered Monday in North Vancouver outside the office of Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson calling for the project to be halted.

advertisement

The Teck Frontier mine north of Fort McMurray would produce 260,000 barrels of oil per day and about four million tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, for more than 40 years.

The federal government has to decide on the project by the end of February under the Environmental Assessment Act.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney has called for quick approval of the $ 20.6 billion project, warning that the refusal would send a signal that Canada’s oil and gas sector has no future, but the mine also represents a significant obstacle to its goal. Liberals to achieve net zero-greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian chiefs called the project irresponsible and reckless, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “walk the heels” of switching to a green economy.

“There have been commitments made during the last election that the Trudeau government would make decisive moves towards renewable energy and this is an opportunity to follow through on those promises,” he said.

Teck Resources Ltd said in a statement that it has spent more than a decade in community engagement, including signing agreements with all 14 indigenous communities in the project area. The agreements set a framework for co-operation in areas such as environmental management and economic opportunities, he said.

“Teck is committed to developing the Border Project in a way that is environmentally responsible, respects indigenous communities, and creates significant benefits for the people of the region,” he said.

Kanahus Manuel of Tiny House Warriors and Secwepemc Nation said the product from the Frontier mine would be shipped via the Trans Mountain pipeline, which traverses 518 kilometers of Secwepemc territory.

“This Teck mine will impact our community even though it is hundreds of miles away,” she said.

Wilkinson was not available for an interview, but his department said in a statement that the project is under active review.

“The government will consider a variety of factors when making a decision, including our commitments to achieve zero net emissions by 2050, to create good-paying jobs and boost the economy,” it says. statement.

RELATED: Mining of oils in public interest, despite ‘significant negative’ effects, panel reveals

A joint review panel presented its report in July, concluding its conclusions and recommendations for the Teck Frontier project to the Minister and Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Energy Regulator.

The Boundary Panel set would be in the public interest, although it is likely to cause harm to the environment and Indigenous people.

It is expected to generate $ 12 billion in tax revenue for Ottawa and $ 55 billion in tax and royalty income for Alberta during its 41-year life. About 7,000 jobs would be created in the construction of the mine and 2,500 workers would be needed to operate it.

Canada Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement