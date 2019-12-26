advertisement

Prime Minister John Horgan says it’s the best time for cannabis users in British Columbia, but they could be even better.

Since recreational cannabis became legal in Canada in October 2018, marijuana entry has become a matter of waiting for the mail to arrive or visit a licensed distributor, but something is still missing, the prime minister says.

advertisement

Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation as a weed producer, known as B.C. bud.

“I remember being in Amsterdam and seeing all the BC eye prices being given at the time the product was illegal, and it’s ironic we seem to have more Ontario product being distributed in BC through the legal market,” he said Horgan at a recent press conference.

“We in B.C. you have a legendary product and it is not making its way to the legal market. “

Horgan said he doesn’t want to see the bloom fall from B.C. bud, which is why the province is looking to introduce initiatives that support the talent of pot growers and traders in the legal market.

Last month, B.C. the government provided $ 675,000 to help Kootenays cannabis operators overcome barriers to operating in the legal economy.

“For those who are passionate about this issue, stay tuned,” Horgan said. “We will continue to work as best we can to ensure that the consuming public receives a quality, safe product and reap the benefits we can of having a long tradition of cannabis cultivation here in B.C.”

But Ted Smith, a longtime marijuana activist in the Victoria area who participated in challenges to previous cannabis laws in the Supreme Court of Canada and won, said B.C. has allowed large-scale corporate manufacturers of marijuana to dominate the market.

“They’re destroying the whole concept of B.C. thrive with what they’ve done,” he said. “If they were interested in helping, they would not only have done much more to ensure that the small growers could get permission, but they would also have cafes and places where people could come and drink product tobacco. “

The prime minister said he has the task of attorney general Mike Farnworth to find ways to allow B.C.’s skilled producers to shine.

“Lord. Farnworth is caught up in this and he’s talking to small producers across the province who would rather have the economic benefit of having a job here in BC cultivating a product that is legal in Canada than we have purchased from Manitoba, Ontario and Alberta, ”Horgan said.

BC still ranks near the top in Canada as a legal marijuana supplier, Farnworth said in a recent phone interview.

“We grow a lot of B.C. bud here in this province,” he said. “We grow a lot of B.C. cannabis. As I said, we’re the number two producer in terms of licenses.”

Farnworth said he wants to break into the black market fortress of cannabis in B.C. but it will take time.

“In Colorado, it took more than four years for the black market to drop to 30 percent,” he said. “We want to lower it as much as we can. This is the whole purpose behind legalization. “

Farnworth’s forecasts improved cannabis revenue in the coming months.

“I expect the third quarter sales to be higher than the second quarter sales,” he said. “We sold more in the first week in October than we did throughout October.”

Farnworth said there are now almost 200 approved licenses to sell legal cannabis in B.C., which will lead to increased revenue.

“One of the main lessons we learned from Washington and Oregon was, don’t look at revenue in the first two years,” he said. “This is not about income. It’s about getting it right.”

Farnworth said he is looking to develop policy to encourage more producers to enter the legal market.

“We are the only province that is encouraging small-scale micro-production licenses,” he said. “This is what we want to encourage is small-scale production in regions of the province like Kootenays or Interior.”

Farnworth said the government is working on a policy to open cannabis sales at the farm gate in B.C. similar to wineries, where customers can try and buy local produce.

“We want to recognize that (cannabis) supports local economies,” Farnworth said. “We want a strong craft industry in this province.”

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement