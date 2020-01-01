advertisement

A group of rehabilitated puppy patients were sent home on vacation with the help of two Langley actors.

Vancouver Aquarium Marine Rescue Center staff were joined by actors Jacob and Erica Tremblay to release seven seals back into the ocean.

advertisement

The seven seals released included ‘Swimmy Fallon’, ‘Emily Carp’, ‘Tom Sealleck’, ‘Roe Paul’, ‘Rhino’, ‘Moose’ and one named ‘Ja-cod’ in honor of Tremblay.

Jacob’s name was reportedly found injured, single and underweight as a result of the mothers’ split this August on a British Columbia beach.

Now, all healed and healthy, all seven rescued seal pins were considered fit to return home and free on a Vancouver beach.

READ MORE: Jacob Tremblay tells Langley film festival to play a guy with facial differences

“I felt very honored that the Vancouver Aquarium team would name a seal after me. The ocean is a big part of our lives; I don’t think people would be here if it wasn’t for the ocean,” Tremblay said. .

“You always see things like plastic cups in the ocean and it’s really sad … we’re destroying the ocean without noticing, so I’m doing my best to keep our oceans clean,” he added.

Tremblay is known for co-starring in the 2015 Oscar-nominated hit, as well as for the 2017 Wonder drama starring Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts, as well as Stephen King’s 1999 adaptation of Doctor Sleep.

In total, approximately 120 marine mammals were rescued from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Center in 2019, including three sea lions who were released from marine plastic pollution.

People are encouraged to help support the continued rescue and rehabilitation of marine mammals in distress by becoming a donor to the Marine Mammal Rescue Center or by calling them at 604-258-SEAL (7325) to report an animal in distress.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement