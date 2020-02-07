advertisement

Friday, Wasswa Bbosa will take charge of his first match. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka FC vs Express FC

Green Light Stadium, Arua

Friday, 07-02-2020 @ 16h

Wasswa Bbosa will lead Express FC for the first time in a clash with Onduparaka FC at Green Light Stadium in Arua on Friday afternoon.

advertisement

Bbosa was named head coach on Tuesday, replacing licensee George Ssemwogerere.

This is the third spell at Express FC for the gaffer who was initially assistant to Sam Simbwa when the Red Eagles won their last championship title in 2012/13 and then as head coach between 2014 and 2016.

It was a move that was very well received by Red Eagles fans who thought Ssemwogerere was not doing well enough.

Bbosa will start Friday’s game with his third team from the bottom and looking desperately for points.

Express have also lost their last two games to SC Villa and Mbarara City FC (both 1-0).

“I know how important it is to try to make sure Express gets on the table regularly and not have to think about relegation,” said Bbosa before the game.

“Our first mission is to try to win against a time that we have never beaten in history and to further complicate things, they will be at home.

“However, we are Express and after spending a few days with the boys, I am sure we will get the job done.”

Express will be deprived of first-choice goalkeeper Mathais Muwanga who injured his finger on Wednesday and was not part of the team that traveled to Arua. The absence of Muwanga means that Tony Kyamira will start in the goal. Hamdan Nsubuga and Cyrus Kibande are the other notable absentees from the Red Eagles.

For Onduparaka, they will also want to return to victory after losing 1-0 to the SC Vipers in their last game.

The Caterpillars have now lost twice in five second-round games and will no doubt feel that their adventures have not lived up to this point.

They have had problems with the gaming staff, as many have opted for “greener pastures” since the start of the year.

Ceaser Ochuti would have been the last to move and would have joined Dove All Stars. He joins Gadafi Wahab, Geriga Atendele and Faizul Anim who all joined Wakiso Giants FC.

Match facts

This will be the 8th meeting between Onduparaka FC and Express FC.

In previous games, Onduparaka had never lost to Express, winning four and leveling the other three.

However, only one of these victories came to Arua, during the 2-1 victory in May 2017.

Last season Onduparaka took four points from Express, including one in the return game which ended 0-0.

The first meeting between the two sides this season ended with a 2-0 victory for the Caterpillars.

Onduparaka enters the match after winning only two of their last five league games (D1 L2).

At home, the Caterpillars have lost only one of their last seven games (W3 D3).

For Express, they have won only one of their last five games, losing the other four.

Far from home, the Red Eagles have lost all of their last three games, conceding 9 goals in stride while scoring only one.

Friday, the other matches

-Mbarara City FC vs Express FC at 4.30 p.m.

comments

advertisement