Chris Lynn felt compelled to apologize after Brisbane’s attempt to strike in an ugly Big Bash League loss to Perth triggered unwanted events on New Year’s Day.

The heat dropped to 7-51 to pursue Perth’s 6-149 at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast before Zahir Khan (19 not eliminated) became the first No. 11 to score the highest score in a Big Bash League inning.

He and No.10 Ben Laughlin put 31 on for the last wicket when the heat made 109 in 18.4 overs and sagged 1-3 this season.

All three defeats were in running hunts, with the heat winning 4: 209 the first time they struck.

Lynn stumbled from 21 balls to 14 when gates fell cheaply and easily around him. “I’m really embarrassed about this performance,” he told Channel 7.

“It is not time to panic, but maybe we have to change our preparation or our stroke line-up or give the boys a rocket.

“You have to stay calm … you don’t mind if guys are caught by their strengths, but when they find their weaknesses … that’s the part that really annoys me.”

Lynn has been stubborn in his approach to the all or nothing of the heat, happy to support his top heavy command, shoot regularly enough to get results.

But he said changes could occur in Hobart on Friday, with opener Max Bryant possibly in the crosshairs after he passed Ashton Agar’s first ball, which was blunt and set the tone for the failed chase.

Lynn said that Zahir and Laughlin, who also took 2:18 and 2:32, had shown their top order of how the bat was done.

media_cameraZahir Khan scored 19 goals for the Heat.

“We basically fought with our eyes closed … it just wasn’t good enough; we need to take a close look at ourselves and recover quickly,” he said.

The heat will greet AB de Villiers later this month when Tom Banton leaves. The South African is expected to play the last six games and will be available for a potential final series.

Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will also replace compatriot Zahir.

“The momentum will change massively,” said Laughlin of her arrival.

“It’s nice to be unbeaten at the top, but these longer tournaments are about getting up at the right time.”

Originally released as A No.11 Top and rated for the first time in BBL history. Chris Lynn was embarrassed

