The Sydney Thunder will try to continue its unbeaten start to the 2019/20 BBL season, but the team will compete against the Sydney Sixers.

The Thunder is ahead with 10 wins from 15 games.

7:05 p.m.

Thunder wins the bat throw and bat

Donner XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (c), Matt Gilkes (wk), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook

Sixth XI: Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe (Week), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope

19 o’clock

Test rejection selected when targeting Derby

The Bird is back and he will have Usman Khawaja in his sights when he nods in the blockbuster BBL derby between the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder on Saturday night.

Former test pacifist Jackson Bird scored a 3:33 win over the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Thursday evening.

The 33-year-old had his name 2-3 after two overs when the Scorchers plunged to 5-34.

It was an impressive feat for Bird in his first match of the BBL season after recovering from a thigh muscle.

Since the Sixers are considering using an additional spinner for the SCG derby on Saturday, Bird is not sure whether he will be selected.

If he survives the ax, Bird knows he needs to pay special attention to star Thunder Batsman Khawaja, who is undoubtedly still holding a chip on his shoulder after recently stabbing the Australian ODI side.

Khawaja scored 22, 66 and 0 points in a mixed start to the season, and Bird said the 33-year-old was the biggest threat to his team’s hopes of victory.

“He is a proven player in white ball cricket,” said Bird. “He’s pretty stiff about not being on this Australian one-day team. But Uzzie has faced these adversities throughout his career.

“He’s a good player. I’ve played cricket with him since I was about 12 years old, so I know how good he is.

“I’m sure he’ll jump back, like he always does.”

Vogel said that Thunder Captain Callum Ferguson was also a major threat.

The undefeated Thunder are on the top of the table, while the Sixers (2-2) advance to third with their victory over the Scorchers.

The English all-rounder Tom Curran unbeaten shot 43 of 21 balls to raise the Sixers against the Scorchers to 7-174.

The Sixers then bowled Perth for 126 in a dominant bowling show.

– AAP

Originally released as a test when derby shots were fired

