BBC Two announced the all-new comedy series Mandy, with, written and directed by Diane Morgan.

The six-part series debuted as part of Comedy Shorts on BBC iPlayer in 2019.

It stars Diane Morgan (Cunk On Britain, Motherland, After Life) in the title role. In addition to appearing as the main character, Diane writes and directs the series – the original short film being her first foray behind the camera.

A teasing synopsis: “Mandy is a dreaming woman. Big dreams. She mostly dreams of raising Doberman Pinchers. But there are obstacles to overcome before this dream becomes reality.

“So in this series, we will see her take a health boost, rent her little back shop on Airbnb and attempt a series of short-term jobs in the modern concert economy.”

The series also stars Michelle Greenidge (After Life, Code 404) as Lola, friend and confidant of Mandy in the local nail bar, with other actors who will be announced in due course.

Diane Morgan said, “Why are they insisting on sticking mayonnaise in everything? It’s not a question this Mandy series will answer, but surely someone should think about it? Panorama?”

Shane Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning, added: “Diane has great funny bones and as the creator and director of Mandy, she goes for the chinstrap of comedy at every opportunity.”

A release date for the new series is to be confirmed.

For now, you can watch the original short film online via BBC iPlayer.

