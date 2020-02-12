Question Time returns to Dundee on Thursday, four years after its last visit to the city sparked allegations of BBC Brexit bias.

This week’s panel includes SNP MP Joanna Cherry, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat and Labor MP Ian Murray, who is running for deputy leader of the party.

They will be joined by crime writer and Raith Rovers supporter Val McDermid and columnist Alex Massie.

Five-year-old criminal writer Val McDermid will be on the panel this week. DC Thomson.

David Dimbleby was the host when the debate was filmed at Caird Hall on March 10, 2016.

If there was a panel of some of the biggest names in Scottish politics: then the head of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson, the deputy head of the SNP John Swinney, Jenny Marra of the Scottish Labor, Patrick Harvie of the Scottish Greens, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Willie Rennie and journalist Tim Stanley.

The debate was dominated by the next referendum on leaving the EU.

But it was the show’s audience that drew the most criticism, with viewers complaining of a “bias towards Brexit” at odds with Dundee’s support for Scottish independence and continued existence in the country. EU.

The MP for Perth and North Perthshire, Pete Wishart, led the charge, posting on social media:

Hi #bbcqt, are you sure you’re in Dundee? You have managed to find an incredible number of Tories and Brexiteers for your audience.

Twitter user John Angus added:

Dundee Question Time #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/qm3f15tS0b

The BBC was forced to issue a statement defending its hearing selection procedures, stating, “We are careful to select audiences that are politically balanced and reflect a range of political views.

“Each member of this audience was a resident of Scotland and Dundee or the surrounding area.

“They are chosen because they have a range of opinions on a number of subjects, including the EU referendum and the independence of Scotland.”

This week’s show will be hosted by Fiona Bruce. She will make her first visit to Dundee with question time, but visited the V&A last year in her other role as presenter of the Antiques Roadshow.

Question Time comes from Dundee this week. Join us Thursday at 10.35pm on @BBCOne and @ bbc5live #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/vZ837TlfTy

But many viewers still haven’t forgotten about the Question Hour tour in 2016.

Christine Cresswell has published:

And how will you balance your audience at Dundee? Should have overwhelming #Indyref numbers!

Some Dundonians have found national fame – albeit somewhat fleeting – after appearing in debates.

The debate over STV leaders in 2015 is best known for the appearance of taxi driver Dundee and lead singer of a tribute to Led Zeppelin, Danny McAfee, who is perhaps better known as Fake Mustache Man .

He said he was wearing comedy to liven up the debate, which he said would be a “yawn”.