Series 2 of the BBC comedy One Ghosts has started shooting, it has been announced.

Ghosts follows Alison and Mike, a cash-strapped young couple struggling to buy their first home, who unexpectedly inherits a large country estate to discover that it is both collapsing and to be invaded by ghosts …

The heap of ruined country of Button House shelters a troop of restless spirits which died there during the centuries, each ghost being a product of their time, resigned to quarrel for eternity during the most inept of the daily reproaches .

The cast of Ghosts includes Mathew Baynton as Thomas, Simon Farnaby as Julian, Martha Howe-Douglas as Fanny, Jim Howick as Pat, Laurence Rickard as Robin & Humphreys head, and Ben Willbond (BW), who plays the captain, while Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison and Kiell Smith-Bynoe plays Mike.

The cast says: “We were delighted with the warmth with which the first series was received and we look forward to opening the doors to Button House again and sharing another series of ghost stories.”

Ghosts series 2 will be filmed in the coming months with a release date to be confirmed.

Shane Allen, controller of Comedy Commissioning, said of the second series: “The ghosts gave us all a very pleasant shock on landing, if fully formed as an instant mainstream hit.

“This very special group of writer-performers has created a rich world of characters crossed by their spirit, their warmth and their playfulness.”

Alison Carpenter, head of television for program creators, monumental television, added, “We are immensely proud of Ghosts, and it was wonderful to see the audience embrace the series. We are looking forward to bringing together our extremely talented team and returning to Button House. “

You can buy a Ghosts Series 1 DVD box set here.

Alternatively, Ghosts is available for purchase to stream or download online via Amazon Prime here, BBC iPlayer here or iTunes HERE

