“It is both brave and welcome that he is ready to be open to PTSD.”

The BBC’s African editor, Fergal Keane, is leaving the station because of a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Keane grew up in Cork and was a nephew of the playwright John B. Keane. He has worked for the BBC for over 30 years.

He has reported from areas of conflict around the world, including the genocide in Rwanda, but will move away from his role to aid his recovery.

Jonathan Munro, head of the BBC newsroom, said in a colleague statement that Keanes decision to resign was personal after studying the effects of PTSD as a result of decades of conflict work for several years.

He praised Keane’s “insight, experience and thoughtfulness” and said that talks with Keane would be held about a new role “that would allow him to continue to deliver original and compelling journalism.”

“He was supported by friends and colleagues in the news during this time and received professional medical advice,” said Munro.

“However, now he believes that he needs to change his role to continue his recovery. It is brave and welcome that he is ready to be open to PTSD.”

