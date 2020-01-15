advertisement

Bayo has now scored 11 goals this season. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

Proline FC 4-2 Vipers SC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Tuesday, 14-01-2020

LUGOGO – Vipers SC returned from a goal to defeat Proline FC 4-2 in one of the four Ugandan Premier League matches played on Tuesday.

Fahad Bayo and Denis Mwemwezi each scored twice for the Venoms who recorded their biggest win away from the season.

Diego Kizza and Hakim Kiwanuka scored the two consolation goals from Proline FC.

The victory allowed the Vipers to gain seven points ahead of the leaderboard with 42 points in 17 games.

For Proline, they remain at the bottom of the ranking with only 12 points.

Vipers respond beautifully to delay

Vipers SC entered the game after winning 12 of their first 16 league games and seemed determined to add another win.

In the first minute, Fahad Bayo led a center from Aziz Kayondo next door and the striker who scored 9 goals in the first round should have been disappointed not to have made the goalkeeper work.

Despite a descent moments later, the Venoms responded quickly as Mwemwezi equalized.

The fast-winger benefited from poor communication between Proline defender Yusuf Mukisa and goalkeeper Hassan Matovu, heading for an empty net.

Two minutes later, it was 1-2 in favor of the visitors.

Mwemwezi who was full of racing at the bottom right for Paul Mucureezi who shot the first time before his effort was parried by Matovu in the trajectory of Bayo for lunge in the second.

The third would come 20 minutes with Matovu again at fault.

Karim Watambala sent a corner kick into the Proline area which was not retained by Matovu and found his way to Rahmat Ssenfuka who controlled and shot for the first time in Matovu before the ball reached Mwemwezi to score his second in the afternoon.

The Venoms could have added more goals to their total before the break, but Watambala scored one before Mucureezi shot directly at Matovu from a distance.

In the first half which showed poor defense, the Vipers received two huge blows when they saw Siraji Ssentamu and captain Halid Lwaliwa limp and replaced by Ibrahim Tembo and Jacob Okao.

The Vipers’ fourth goal would inform of a 59-minute penalty as Bayo converted on the spot after Ibrahim Ssendi dropped Mwemwezi into the box.

The Venoms, who are the second highest scores in the league, could have scored more without a poor finish.

Mwemwezi found himself in a good position at the start of the second half but shot Matovu straight at an acute angle after dribbling Ibrahim Ssendi and leaving him for dead.

Watambala, who was brilliant all afternoon, forced a good save for Matovu after Proline lost possession just outside their zone.

Bayo, who was on a hat trick, then led a wide cross from Watambala before Ssenfuka hit the crossbar after a fierce long distance strike.

Suicide defense costs Proline dear

Proline is not known for its defense as the team was built around an possession-based offense football brand.

They entered Tuesday’s game after conceding 24 goals in 16 games, the third highest total in the league.

After taking the lead in 9 minutes thanks to former Vipers SC striker Diego Kizza, they collapsed sideways on the defense.

First, the combination of Mukisa and Matovuu allowed Mwemwezi to go to the opener because they couldn’t erase a routine ball.

Matovu was then at fault for the second and third.

The goalkeeper countered a weak effort from Mucureezi on the way to Bayo to score the second before he could not manage Watambala’s corner in preparation for the third.

Despite Mukisa’s takeoff and replacement by Juma Ramathan, the defensive situation hasn’t changed for the better as the Vipers have continued to gain chances.

Proline will come home knowing that she finished second of the day, but was fortunate to make the score line more respectable.

Hakim Kiwanuka shot Derrick Ochan weakly after being played by Richard Ajuna.

The delicate winger then headed in one way or another on the precise and precise cross of James Begesa.

In the second half, Kiwanuka drew a wide effort after being played by Bright Anukani before substitute Alfred Leku hit himself on a ball before shooting next.

Proline’s second goal came four minutes from time lost on Kiwanuka’s low shot that slid past Matovu and behind the net.

How the two teams started

Proline FC

Hassan Matovu (GK), Ibrahim Ssendi, Joseph Mandela, Ibrahim Wamannah, Richard Ajuna, Bright Anukani, Diego Kizza, Yusuf Mukisa, Anorld Sserunjogi, Hakim Kiwanuka, James Begesa.

Vipers SC

Derrick Ochan (GK), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Geoffrey Wasswa, Halid Lwaliwa, Siraji Ssentamu, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Karim Watambala, Denis Mwemwezi, Paul Mucureezi, Fahad Bayo

The other matches played on Tuesday

-SC Villa 0-1 Busoga United FC

-Onduparaka FC 1-1 Maroons FC

-Bright Stars FC 2-1 KCCA FC

