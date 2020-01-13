advertisement

Another week of NCAA basketball has ended and there have been shifts in my ranking. The state of Ohio crashed the most while Baylor rose again.

Baylor-Kansas was the focus last weekend as a battle between the Big 12 opponents and the top 5 teams across the nation. While many believe that the Jayhawks could defend their place from the bear’s upstart, they have again undermined our expectations this season. Baylor rolled over to Lawrence and did the business with an impressive double-digit road win.

As a result of this achievement, several promoters have been at the top of my NCAA basketball power ranking this week. Perhaps most notably, Baylor is now teaming up with Duke and Gonzaga to form a trio of squads that deserve to be considered for first place.

In addition, 10 teams from my top 25 lost at least one game in the past week. That’s another big number as parity gets wilder every week this season. The conference game is devastating to some of the darlings of the non-conference season, and teams across the country are fighting hard to win real street games.

The state of Ohio is currently experiencing an absolute crisis more than anyone else. The Buckeyes had held my first place earlier this season, but have now relegated four games in a row (and five out of seven) to the bottom of the leaderboard.

With so many top 25 marginal teams dropping their games last week, the door opened for some others who were previously on the lookout to move up to the leaderboard.

Stanford was perhaps the most notable beneficiary when he rose to 14-2 in the season. Only two defeats went to teams that ranked in my top 5 lesser opponents and not many teams in the country can say that they did.

Now let’s find out without further ado how my top 25 NCAA basketball power rankings have developed for this week. As usual, I have written analyzes for each team included in my leaderboard for this week and all statistics have been derived from KenPom or Haslametrics unless otherwise stated.

