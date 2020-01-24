advertisement

The selection Sunday is getting closer in less than two months. Our current bracketology field consists of two Big 12 teams in the first row.

The time has come at the end of January and the selection Sunday is getting closer and closer every week. While many still believe it’s too early to analyze resumes, the bracketology season is really here. At this point in the season, the sample is large enough to draw conclusions about many teams in the nation. Of course, there will be numerous changes in the next two months, but this bracketology update will again give an overview of where the teams could be if the NCAA tournament starts now.

At the top of the field, seeds # 1 are pretty clear right now.

advertisement

Kansas and Baylor were both great in the Big 12 and more than deserved to be the top two teams in brackets. In addition, the state of San Diego remains the only unbeaten club to remain in the college rings. Given their three victories over potential tournament teams, the Aztecs have set a schedule that was tough enough to land in the major league. Gonzaga’s efficiency metrics have improved in recent weeks as it has turned out to be the best team in the country.

After this top line, however, the bracket becomes much cloudy. However, West Virginia and the state of Florida are the most valuable to hold number 2, while some other teams could easily get on this line in the coming days. As we get closer to the bubble, there are a lot of uncertainties that will make the last two months of the year extremely fascinating. Will we see a WCC with three bids and an A10 with three bids? That is certainly an option.

Now let’s dive into this week’s edition of my Bracketology Projected Field of 68 without further ado. (The bracket update is based on games that ended until January 23rd.)

advertisement