Big 12 Basketball has officially completed a month of conference play. In January, two teams withdrew as the clear front-runner and there was a big traffic jam.

This Big 12 basketball season was all we expected.

A couple of top-class teams at the top, who seem to follow little order.

Baylor was upset against Kansas in January, and West Virginia and Texas Tech caused surprises at TCU and Texas.

However, this Big 12 conference is nowhere near as balanced as in the past, as the four best teams are the only safe tournament teams. Teams like Oklahoma, TCU, and Texas have what it takes to run, but all three are at .500 in the first month of the conference action.

Having two teams in the top 5 of almost every major leaderboard is great for the conference, but as a result there is little parody at the conference. Unlike last year, when there were four to five teams that were considered “contenders,” this looks like a two-team race between Baylor and Kansas.

There is still a lot of basketball to play. There is no doubt about that. February gets big considering that this is the time for teams like West Virginia and Texas Tech to run and make big profits. This is also the month that Kansas and Baylor continue to assert themselves as top teams in the country.

