Ivan Perisic has had an ankle fracture at least a month after he is said to have sustained the injury when he was attacked by FC Bayern Munich team-mate Alvaro Odriozola in training.

Interim coach Hansi Flick confirmed that the wing player could be out of action for more than four weeks after inserting metal screws to repair the damaged joint.

Perisic was discontinued for treatment after Odriozola, who was loaned to Bayern from Real Madrid last month, accidentally injured her right ankle during a training session early Tuesday.

Before the DFB Cup clash on Wednesday in the third round against Hoffenheim, Flick said to reporters: “We didn’t think it was that bad, but he had a crack in his ankle.

“It has to be screwed on again, which means that it will be down for four weeks and only then can you start training again.

“These things happen in football, but we would have liked to see it differently.”

The news is a setback for FC Bayern, which has returned to the top of the table after winning six Bundesliga games in a row.

The champion faces a difficult week visiting Hoffenheim, followed by a collision with the rival RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Fortunately for Flick, striker Serge Gnabry is “100 percent fit” again, while defender Lucas Hernandez is about to return and Kingsley Coman could be back for the game in Leipzig.

“He’ll be in the squad tomorrow,” said Flick about Hernandez. “He is making progress, but it is important that he is there so that he has some playing time.”

The shape of FC Bayern prompted President Herbert Hainer to suggest that Flick be permanently discontinued at the end of the season and said to Passauer Neue Presse: “If he continues to win like this, there is no alternative.”

When asked about these comments, Flick said, “I know Bavaria can be different from week to week. Obviously, you’re happy to read something like that.

“Bayern have to see for themselves what they want for the future.”

Flick is initially focused on reaching the next round of the DFB Cup. A challenge he hopes for will be made easier by the new form of Thiago Alcantara, who has scored one goal in each of Bayern’s last three league games.

“He is an excellent football player, he can play both six and eight and he has his offensive qualities,” said Flick.

“He said before the season that he can score eight goals, so he has five more to go!”

