Bayern Munich are not fully satisfied with Philippe Coutinho and are not expected to make his loan move permanent, according to Sport Bild.

The Brazilian failed to fully settle in Barcelona and was loaned out at a fee of € 8.5m, with a chance to make the deal stable for € 120m.

However, the report says Bayern does not think it is worth such a high fee. Apparently, the Germans are not happy with his progress so far and do not want to spend that much.

The report also reveals that Bayern are not interested in Timo Werner or Erling Håland, but will make a move to Kai Havertz and Leroy Sané over the summer.

Werner: Nein! Havertz: Here it is! Haaland: Nein! Sané: Here! Coutinho: Nein! The Transfer Strategy with Leihspielern from Sommer and die Gruen Ausgaben-Offensive Club Klub-Geschichte des FC Bayern are there too.

– Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 22, 2020

