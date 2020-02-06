advertisement

Hansi Flick was of the opinion that Bayern Munich received a “wake-up call” in the 4-3 victory against Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup on Wednesday.

After recovering from an early deficit, FC Bayern prevailed 4-1 in the Allianz Arena, only that Moanes Dabour’s deficit led to a nervous end.

Flick said the goal was a warning for FC Bayern, in which RB Leipzig held the table lead at a Bundesliga clash on Sunday.

advertisement

“You can always see it either way,” said the Bayern coach.

“I always see it positively and say that today is a wake-up call. It was almost the same in the second half in Mainz.

“We weren’t that much in the game anymore and shifted down a gear. I don’t know if that was the reason today.

“I don’t want to detract from Hoffenheim’s performance there. They did well in the second half.”

READ |

Guardiola: Barcelona will take time if Messi leaves, like Madrid did after Ronaldo

Jerome Boateng and Benjamin Hubner scored an own goal in the first 12 minutes, but Robert Lewandowski’s double set after a goal from Thomas Müller had Bayern crossed.

Joshua Kimmich said Bayern had missed the chance to send a message and instead received a reminder to perform for 90 minutes.

“The team and the coaches spoke at half-time. It would have been a signal if we won 4-1 or 5-1 today. That would have been possible today,” he said.

“On the other hand, today’s game also shows us that a game can tip over quickly if we don’t play at our limit. We have to focus on each opponent for 90 minutes.”

“So maybe it’s especially good, especially before the game in Leipzig, that we find that it won’t work on its own.”

“We have to put hard work on the pitch to be successful.”

advertisement