Bayern have won their last four Bundesliga games. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04

Allianz Arena, Munich

Saturday, 25-01-2020 @ 20:30

Ref: Manuel Grafe

Schalke have scored at least one goal in each of their last nine Bundesliga games. Bayern Munich conceded at least one goal in six of their nine home games in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 11 home games in the Bundesliga. Schalke has not conceded more than two away goals this season.

Bayern Munich will face a tough test for fifth place Schalke this Saturday in the German Bundesliga. Bayern hope to take three points from Saturday’s game to keep the pressure on RB Leipzig championship leaders. However, they will have a hard time silencing the Schalke-shaped attack this Saturday.

Schalke has had an impressive form of goals scored in recent weeks. They have scored at least one goal in each of their last nine Bundesliga games. In addition, Schalke has been consistent outside the home goal this season. They have scored at least one goal in six of their last seven away games in the Bundesliga.

Schalke will imagine their chances of putting Bayern’s defense in trouble this weekend. Clean sheets have not come in abundance at the Allianz Arena this season. Bayern conceded at least one goal in six of their nine home games in the Bundesliga. They will be tested by Schalke’s attack in this one.

Bayern Munich is never an easy opponent for any Bundesliga team. Their quality has always produced positive results in recent weeks. This will encourage Bayern to enter the match on Saturday as it hopes to continue its charge to the top of the Bundesliga standings.

Bayern have won each of their last four Bundesliga games. In addition, they have also won six of their last eight home games in the Bundesliga. Bayern have won the third highest number of home points in the Bundesliga this season.

Bayern’s recent form worries Saturday visitors, Schalke. Schalke has won only four away games in the Bundesliga. Only one of their four away wins came against a team currently seated in the upper half of the table.

Despite an impressive away win against RB Leipzig, Schalke has failed to beat Borussia Monchengladbach, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg away this season. We think it is unlikely that they will achieve results on difficult terrain like the Allianz.

Bundesliga matches this weekend

Saturday, 25-01-2020

-Monchengladbach vs Mainz at 5.30 p.m.

-Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin at 5.30 p.m.

-Francfort vs Leipzig @ 5.30pm

– Friborg vs Paderborn at 5.30 p.m.

-Union Berlin vs Augsburg @ 5.30pm

-Bayern vs Schalke 04 @ 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, 26-01-2020

-Bremen vs Hoffenheim @ 5.30pm

-Leverkusen vs Dusseldorf at 8 p.m.

Friday result

-Dortmund 5-1 Koln

