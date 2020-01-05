advertisement

Olympian Sam Welsford won his first Bay Crits title and Chloe Hosking secured her second crown on a crazy last day in wintry Williamstown.

But it was WorldTour-Wonderkid Kaden Groves and reigning national road champion Michael Freiberg who stole the show and showered the men’s field with a breathtaking demonstration of power.

The duo formed an early high-speed alliance and took the peloton 15 minutes before the end. The peloton had to take third place three laps before the end.

advertisement

Check out over 50 LIVE sports on Kayo! Stream to your TV, phone, tablet, or computer. Only $ 25 / month, cancel at any time. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming straight away>

media_cameraOlympian Sam Welsford won his first title at Bay Crits.

This sprint was won by Welsford, who won the series title from 2014 champions Brenton Jones and Nicholas White.

Welsford said the win was the ideal start to a year that included the Tokyo Olympics with the chase team.

“It’s always good to start the year with a good win,” said Welsford.

“It is very special for me to be on the top step after the last stage and to wear this yellow jersey.”

The 21-year-old Groves signed a professional contract with Mitchelton Scott last year and the Queenslander showed his immense promise by chasing Freiberg’s step and then quickly winning the stage.

“Today my father was watching and my aunt and uncle were watching too, so I thought I should do a show,” said Groves.

Groves, who like Simon Gerrans discovered cycling while recovering from an ACL injury in motocross, will dive into the WorldTour this year.

“You will learn a lot and I think I will crush my head quite often,” he said.

“It will be difficult to get last in the category from the competition under the age of 23, but that’s probably all part of the trip.”

The women’s race was turned upside down before the start when Blackburn’s Lexus, Amanda Spratt and Lauren Kitchen, crashed while warming up on the streets wet with the morning rain.

media_camera It’s Chloe Hosking’s second title on Bay Crits. Picture: Stephen Harman

Neither started, and Spratt suffered a concussion in the fall. It meant that her teammate and race director Hosking only had two teammates to support her title bid after Shannon Malseed was hospitalized on Saturday after her major crash.

But one of them, Sarah Gigante, took the pace at the front of the field to keep the race together and create the platform for Hosking’s first Bay Crits title since 2015.

“Of course I’m happy,” said Hosking.

“I started the week flat and I was just not thrilled with my preparations for the season. I feel like I drove into this week and I’m starting to feel more explosive and powerful, so everything is positive. “

“She (Gigante) was incredible. She just kept coming back and watching the movements as they went, and I’m really glad I had her help today. “

MEN

level 3

1 Kaden Groves (Novotel-Mitchelton) 1h00: 36sec

2 Michael Freiberg (ARA ProRacing Sunshine Coast) +0

3 Sam Welsford (Lexus of Blackburn) 56 min. 18 sec

General classification

1 Sam Welsford (Lexus von Blackburn) 27 points

2 Brenton Jones (Novotel-Mitchelton) 24

3 Nicholas White (Team BridgeLane) 24

WOMEN

Level 3 Williamstown

1 Chloe Hosking (Lexus von Blackburn) 44min57sec

2 Lotta Lepisto +0

3 Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Attaquer) +0

General classification

1 Chloe Hosking (Lexus von Blackburn) 32 points

2 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Appselec) 27

3 Amanda Spratt (Lexus of Blackburn) 19

advertisement