Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig – if a game was about more than the game itself, then that was it.

In its simplest reading, without any nuance, the Bundesliga met history, heritage and prestige against Leipzig in the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

With its 29 championship titles and five European cups, FC Bayern is a global powerhouse that hardly anyone would remember if you called it.

As with any club that has such a well-filled cup room, FC Bayern is not without critics, but the respect for Bayern is universal, even if it is sometimes disapproved.

The same does not apply to Leipzig.

RB Leipzig was founded in 2009 under circumstances that were not compatible with any club that, in the eyes of the passionate traditionalists of football, wanted to be classified as “right”.

After Red Bull’s own franchise took fifth place at SSV Markranstadt and claimed the club, it was far enough away that its business model, which was cause for concern and even disgust for many, was not seen as a threat to the specified order.

But for many supporters in Germany, the existence of the association was still too much to distinguish between the unbridled commercialism in Leipzig – which is characterized by the reversal of the property rule of ’50 +1 ‘- and its own associations. Millions of stores for stadium naming rights, jersey sponsoring and the like.

Against this background of cynicism and widespread antipathy, Leipzig has developed into a top title candidate and made the trip to Munich on Sunday a real six-pointer.

Julian Nagelsmann insisted before the game that it would not be decisive, with his team taking the lead one point behind the reigning champions.

The Leipzig head coach, himself only 32, has a young and exciting squad – the youngest in the division – and plays in a way that makes you forget the stuffy off-field problems that affect people’s judgment of him young club.

But FC Bayern is the hardest to crack and looking for an eighth title in a row it was the host who showed himself more focused on the pitch.

Thomas Muller forgave when he should have fired while Robert Lewandowski fired a shot, but deflected the ball wide in the first half when the host held the lead.

Bayern received a penalty, which was awarded shortly after Lewandowski was offside and Timo Werner fouled. The good cross from Christopher Nkunku ensured that the goal was not rewarded.

With his excellent late stop at Leon Goretzka, goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi ensured that, as at the September meeting in Leipzig, the booty was divided into two clubs that have little in common.

